Tony Schiavone shared his thoughts on the recent CM Punk – Eddie Kingston promo on AEW Rampage and Paige VanZant appearing on AEW television during the latest “What Happened When” podcast. Here are the highlights:

The Kingston – Punk promo:

“That was amazing TV. I remember I was at the Go position watching and listening. I looked over at, I think it was Dean Malenko. Tony Khan, I’m not so sure he was over two seats from me. I remember looking, saying, ‘This is some entertaining sh*t we got going on here guys.’ Then it was over and then Eddie came to the back. I got up, went over to him, and said, ‘My God.’ He said, ‘Was it good?’ I said, ‘It was fu**ing good.’ He said, ‘That means a lot coming from you.’ I said something to CM Punk too about how great it was. I don’t think on a wrestling promo that you can get better than that. We’ve seen good ones, but I had someone when it was going on said, ‘Is this a shoot?’ I thought wow, that’s when you know it’s good.”

Being impressed with Paige VanZant in AEW:

“Paige has a great personality. She has a great camera presence. She’s really cool. I think Paige would make a great pro wrestler. You know what she’s good at? She’s probably better at it than anybody else and that’s one of the reasons why Jericho picked her out, is I think she’s good at talking smack.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription