The latest guest on the Jobbing Out podcast was WWE star Top Dolla, who spoke about Hit Row’s recent matches with the Brawling Brutes and the New Day. Highlights from Dolla’s interview can be found below.

On working with the New Day and the Brawling Brutes, adding that the New Day are great to work with:

Well to be honest with you, I had wrestled Ridge [Holland] in the P.C. before and we [Hit Row] had a match with Imperium on NXT. I had never wrestled Pete [Butch] but Pete was so much fun to work with because Pete comes with a lot of really good ideas, even though he’s like the youngest person… I know he’s younger than me. I think he is the youngest person in the match by far. But he comes with a lot of really good ideas and a lot of good things to structure the match. So it was cool to get in with him but obviously dude, getting a chance to throw down with The New Day was a dream come true. You know how I am with The New Day. I’ve been a New Day supporter before it was cool. I bought The New Day socks when everybody was saying ‘New Day sucks. So even when you look at that match, at the end, Kofi [Kingston] does the tope and knocks me off the announce table. That was all me being like, ‘Look Kof –’ the whole match is like I do my three-man move and they were so cool. You would think people would be apprehensive of doing a move like that because one thing could go wrong and it could be disastrous but I am obviously a tank so like, I haven’t even tried that move since I did it in NXT over a year ago but I knew I could pull it off.

Praises B-Fab for her work with Natalya on the house show circuit in Canada:

Obviously the hurricane was last week and not everybody can make it to the shows and whatnot. So, you know, literally the day before — B[Fab] hasn’t worked a match in over a year at this point, like a real match. She’s worked practice matches but that sh*t don’t count. So unless you’re in front of a crowd, it don’t count. So, she hadn’t worked in a over a year and even then, the only matches she ever worked in front of a real crowd other than that was the two matches she had on NXT. So literally, her match with Nattie when we were in Regina was literally her third match ever and it was a year removed from her second match ever, right? So for all intents and purposes, if you look at everybody in the history of the wrestling business, those facts added together means the match is probably not gonna be good, right? But the match was great. Bri looked great. Bri impressed Nattie. You can say whatever you want about — I’m gonna be bias because B is the queen bee of Hit Row and even if she was bad, I wouldn’t say that. But Bri impressed Nattie. Nattie ain’t got nothing to lie for. Nattie done seen ‘em all. She done wrestled every single woman in the last — how long Nattie been going now? 20 years? In the last 20 years, every single woman that’s come through WWE has faced Nattie, all right? So if she has impressed Nattie, that says a lot man. She looked great in the match, she looked comfortable. The people loved it, the people loved her and it answered a lot of questions because people always on the internet, especially people [will] be like, ‘Oh, well B, she’s just a manager. She’s just there to look good.’ While she does look good while she’s standing there cheering on me and Tehuti, me and Ashante [Thee Adonis], don’t get that wrong, but she brings more to the table than people even know and fact that she was able to go out there and she didn’t even know she was having a match. Literally, they told her the day before. It was like, ‘Hey, do you have gear? Can you work a match?’ And she was like, ‘Yeah, I can do that’ and we were just, you know, coaching her up the whole day before. She was cool with Nattie and working on things with Nattie and they did a cool little baby-baby match and it was awesome and they did it again the next night in Saskatoon and it was awesome again and it really looked like she had been wrestling every week for the last year, and so there’s a lot of people that get a match with Nattie and they don’t get the props from that-that Nattie gave Bri. The fact that-that happened, Nattie didn’t have to show Bri that crazy love like that, Liv Morgan didn’t have to show Bri that crazy love like that but they did because of how well she did and how good a person she is. So yeah, and I’m not just saying that because she’s in the next room.

