The first matches have been booked for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Emergence event.

Impact Knockouts World Champion Trinity will defend her title against former champion Deonna Purrazzo at Emergence. This will be a rematch from Slammiversary on July 15, where Trinity began her first reign in Impact by ending Purrazzo’s third.

This week’s Impact episode saw Trinity and Dani Luna team up for a win over KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde. After the match, Purrazzo came to the ring to issue a challenge to Trinity, and the bout was confirmed for next month.

Emergence will also feature a big eight-man tag team match as Time Machine’s Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin and Kushida will team up with Josh Alexander to face Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose.

Impact planted the seeds for the eight-man match earlier this month. It was officially announced on this week’s show after Shelley and Kushida defeated Myers and Moose in tag team action. Ray joined in on a post-match attack until Alexander made the save. Rush then ran down to fight, and he was followed by Sabin, who went right for the X-Division Champion.

Rush captured the X-Division Title from Sabin at Slammiversary earlier this month, and attacked him before the match to help secure the win. Kushida is scheduled to challenge Rush for his title in the near future as he earned a shot by winning Ultimate X at Slammiversary.

Alexander returned from a torn triceps at Slammiversary and made it known he wants the Impact World Title back, which he never actually lost. He still has not wrestled since mid-March.

The 2023 Impact Emergence special is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will air live on Impact Plus, on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and on FITE. Below is the updated card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity (c)

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Sanada vs. TBA

Time Machine (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Kushida) and Josh Alexander vs. Impact X-Division Champion Lio Rush, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray, Brian Myers and Moose

