MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone is reportedly injured.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Hammerstone was legitimately injured during the War Chamber match that aired on REELZ this past Tuesday night, which was taped on April 6.

The fear is that Hammerstone suffered a torn groin, but that was not confirmed. It appears the injury was not as extreme as originally feared. Hammerstone’s status is currently listed as day-to-day and he was able to work an angle two days later at the MLW Battle Riot V tapings on April 8, where he defeated Mr. Thomas.

The injury caused Hammerstone to leave the War Chamber match early, which led to a lot of the planned match to be cut out, including the finish and aftermath. The bout saw Rickey Shane Page, MLW World Middleweight Champion AKIRA, Delirious and Dr. Cornwallus defeat Hammerstone, Matthew Justice, Mance Warner and 1 Called Manders.

It was noted that Page got a lot of credit backstage and with MLW officials for adjusting on the fly and making things work. Page was brought in to work as an agent as well as a wrestler.

MLW ended up filming the angle between Alex Kane and Davey Boy Smith Jr. to help make up for the time lost due to the abbreviated War Chamber match. Production crew and talent were also heavily credited.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.