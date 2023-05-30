NJPW star El Desperado will be competing in a prestigious deathmatch tournament for GCW.

The former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion will join 11 other competitors in the Tournament of Survival, which takes place this weekend. Also wrestling will be Rina Yamashita, Tomoya Hirata, Toru Sugiura, Joey Janela, Sawyer Wreck, Kasey Kirk, John Wayne Murdoch, Ciclope, Matt Tremont, Miedo Extremo, and Green Phantom.

The tournament of survival takes place this Saturday at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.