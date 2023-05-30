Kris Statlander is ready to face Jade Cargill again and prove that her victory at AEW Double or Nothing was not a fluke.

In case you missed it, Statlander returned at last night’s Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas and defeated Cargill to become the new TBS Champion. Cargill, who was undefeated in singles-action up until that point, had beaten Taya Valkyrie moments prior. At the post-show media scrum Statlander was asked about potentially giving Cargill a rematch, an idea that she was open to whether it happens immediately or somewhere down the line.

I would be fine with either. Although it was her second match, she put the challenge out and I was the one ready to answer it and overcame it. If she wants the rematch right away, I’m back, better than ever, and ready to go. If she wants to take some time off and regroup, also acceptable. I am all for anybody and everybody coming up and getting a shot at the title whenever they’re ready.

A report has since surfaced stating that Cargill might be taking some time off after her Double or Nothing loss. You can read about that here.

