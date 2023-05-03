Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii are your new NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

Today’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event saw Okada, Tanahashi and Ishii defeat Strong Style’s Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita and El Desperado to capture the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles. The finish saw Okada hit Narita with a Rainmaker for the pin.

This is the first reign for Okada, Tanahashi and Ishii together, and Okada’s first with this title, Ishii’s third, and Tanahashi’s fourth. Strong Style began their first reign on February 11 by defeating House of Torture at The New Beginning in Osaka. They held the straps for 81 recognized days.

Below are a few shots of today’s title change at the Fukuoka Convention Center in Fukuoka, Japan:

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1653731629993693184

History was made this morning! This is the first time Kazuchika Okada holds gold that isn'ta singles championship. Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii won The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship at #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/qQy5TK08VX — OtisDope🤘👊🇨🇻 (@Otis_Wrestling) May 3, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.