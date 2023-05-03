Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Tomohiro Ishii are your new NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions.
Today’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event saw Okada, Tanahashi and Ishii defeat Strong Style’s Minoru Suzuki, Ren Narita and El Desperado to capture the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Titles. The finish saw Okada hit Narita with a Rainmaker for the pin.
This is the first reign for Okada, Tanahashi and Ishii together, and Okada’s first with this title, Ishii’s third, and Tanahashi’s fourth. Strong Style began their first reign on February 11 by defeating House of Torture at The New Beginning in Osaka. They held the straps for 81 recognized days.
Below are a few shots of today’s title change at the Fukuoka Convention Center in Fukuoka, Japan:
レスリングどんたく 2023 福岡大会‼️
💥NEVER無差別級6人タッグ選手権試合
世代交代を目論む王者 STRONG STYLE💪
オカダ棚橋石井を超え、王者防衛を果たせるか…
🆚 STRONG STYLE💪 × CHAOS🟨 +棚橋弘至
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴&登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINMhP#njdontaku #njpw pic.twitter.com/SQ9sP6JYyg
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 3, 2023
https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1653731629993693184
History was made this morning! This is the first time Kazuchika Okada holds gold that isn'ta singles championship. Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomohiro Ishii won The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship at #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/qQy5TK08VX
— OtisDope🤘👊🇨🇻 (@Otis_Wrestling) May 3, 2023
NEVER無差別級6人タッグ勝てました！
IWGPのシングル以外初めて！
応援ありがとうございました！#スリーショット pic.twitter.com/4GL4Vpi8Dl
— オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) May 3, 2023
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.