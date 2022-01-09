Steve Maclin was the latest wrestler to challenge Trey Miguel for the X-Division Title. The stipulation to go along with this match was if Maclin failed to win then he could no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion.

It happened at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Dallas Texas at the Factory. Miguel went over with his finisher, which marked Maclin’s first loss in Impact.

Miguel defeated Maclin and El Phantasmo in a Three-Way match for the vacant title at Bound for Glory this past October to win the title.

https://twitter.com/FiteTV/status/1479991480949346304