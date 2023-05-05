AEW has announced more matchups for the May 10th edition of Dynamite from Detroit, Michigan.

Julia Hart will take on Anna Jay in a No Holds Barred match, the House of Black defends the AEW Trios Championship, and Claudio Castagnoli and Rey Fenix battle it out in a Double Jeopardy match.

-Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Steel Cage

-Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship

-House of Black vs. Best Friends & Bandido for the AEW Trios Championship

-We’ll hear from FTR

-Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay No Holds Barred

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix, winner gets to challenge for their opponent’s ROH title