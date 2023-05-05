AEW has announced more matchups for the May 10th edition of Dynamite from Detroit, Michigan.
Julia Hart will take on Anna Jay in a No Holds Barred match, the House of Black defends the AEW Trios Championship, and Claudio Castagnoli and Rey Fenix battle it out in a Double Jeopardy match.
-Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Steel Cage
-Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship
-House of Black vs. Best Friends & Bandido for the AEW Trios Championship
-We’ll hear from FTR
-Julia Hart vs. Anna Jay No Holds Barred
-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix, winner gets to challenge for their opponent’s ROH title
House of Black vs. Best Friends & Bandido#AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/QRNP1rEqfU
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 5, 2023
NO. HOLDS. BARRED.@annajay___ vs. @TheJuliaHart #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/GX7uVtNRYG
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 5, 2023
Claudio vs. Fenix #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/0GIEvf4LEG
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 5, 2023