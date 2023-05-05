Jade Cargill remains undefeated.

The AEW superstar and current reigning TBS Champion defeated Gia Scott in a non-title match on this afternoon’s edition of Rampage from Baltimore Maryland. Cargill won quickly with her signature Jaded finisher. This marks the champ’s 57th straight victory since she signed with the company back in 2020.

Undefeated TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill is in action on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/EiYSV90AG6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2023

Quick work for the TBS Champion @Jade_cargill who remains undefeated at 57-0! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/WJIdlpRgWe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2023

