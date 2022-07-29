Triple H spoke about his new position as head of WWE creative at today’s media scrum in Nashville one day ahead of the company’s SummerSlam premium live event from Nissan Stadium. Check out some of The Game’s comments, including how he plans to fill the shoes of the now retired Vince McMahon. Highlights can be found below.

Says it will be hard to fill Vince’s shoes, but that he will do his best to keep WWE’s long legacy going on:

“You’ve got to watch the show. I do not dream for one second that I can fill those shoes by myself. It’s going to take a lot of us, it’s going to take a team, it’s going to take everybody here to fill those shoes and continue on, but we will. The intent is to continue the legacy of what has been going on, what made me fall in love with this business that [Vince McMahon] created, and to take it to new levels.”

How the top positions at WWE now need to work together to make WWE better:

“The only way we’re going to [take WWE beyond where it is now] is with a team. That’s with Steph, that’s with Nick Khan, that’s with myself, that’s with Kevin Dunn, that’s with everybody that is here. That is with all this talent, we have the greatest, hardest working talent in the world, and I have no doubt, no doubt in my mind with this team that we can do it, not an inkling of doubt. It’s just a lot of hard work, and we’re all going to grind … because we have the greatest fans in the world, and we’re going to make sure they get everything they want out of this product, and then some.”

