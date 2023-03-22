WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently joined VibeTalks to hype up this year’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event, where the former multi-time women’s champion will be teaming up with Becky Lynch and Lita to take on Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO Sky).

During the interview, Stratus was asked about how she is feeling physically ahead of the matchup, which will be her first in-ring action since SummerSlam 2019. She says that if she wasn’t 100% confident in her abilities she most likely would have not taken the match.

I’m excited. As soon as this gig was a go, I got in my ring. I got a ring set up in Toronto, and I’d get in there. I would put the kids to bed, and I would go in the ring. I’ve always said this, if I can’t do my best at what I’m doing, if I can’t deliver 100%, then I’m just not going to do it. So, let’s just say I’m ready to go.

Stratus has been doing a ton of press lately to promote the Showcase of the Immortals.

