AEW has announced two more matchups for tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite from Milwaukee.

Powerhouse Hobbs will be defending his TNT Championship against former ROH Television Champion Silas Young, who hails from Milwaukee. Also Riho and the newly signed Skye Blue will team up against The Outcasts (Ruby Soho & Toni Storm).

UPDATED CARD FOR DYNAMITE:

-Orange Cassidy vs. Buddy Matthews for the AEW International Championship

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Silas Young for the TNT Championship

-Riho & Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

-Blackpool Combat Club vs. Michael Nakazawa & Brandon Cutler

-Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee

-Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland