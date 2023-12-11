AEW will hold a Dynamite event from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, this Wednesday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,771 tickets and there are 807 left. It’s set up for 3,578.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 2,602 fans for ROH Final Battle 2022. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW Continental Classic Gold League: RUSH vs. Jay Lethal

AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley faces Swerve Strickland.

‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Roderick Strong

Riho vs. Ruby Soho

We’ll hear from Samoa Joe

We’ll hear from Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho

The Von Erich family returns to Dallas