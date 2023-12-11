AEW will hold a Dynamite event from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, this Wednesday night.
WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,771 tickets and there are 807 left. It’s set up for 3,578.
The last time they were at the venue, they drew 2,602 fans for ROH Final Battle 2022. Here is the updated card for the show:
AEW Continental Classic Gold League: RUSH vs. Jay Lethal
AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Jon Moxley faces Swerve Strickland.
‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Roderick Strong
Riho vs. Ruby Soho
We’ll hear from Samoa Joe
We’ll hear from Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho
The Von Erich family returns to Dallas