Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter about the updated ticket sale numbers for several WWE events including Day 1 and Royal Rumble.

Day One currently has 4,534 tickets sold while the Royal Rumble has 22,098 tickets sold.

Here’s a list of WWE’s PPV event schedule over the next year:

Survivor Series: Sunday, November 21, 2021 – Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center

Day 1: January 1, 2022 – Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena

Royal Rumble: Saturday, January 29, 2022 – St Louis, Missouri from The Dome at America’s Center

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series® at TD Garden in Boston