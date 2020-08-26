WWE ThunderDome registration for Friday’s live SmackDown on FOX is now live but will likely reach capacity shortly.

The replies to WWE’s tweet indicate that registration actually opened around 20 minutes before the WWE announcement, or around 11am ET:

Join fans from around the world live on TV! Register now for your virtual seat in the #WWEThunderDome on #SmackDown! https://t.co/DJkxo7oaos pic.twitter.com/NjfH1ngmGD — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2020

