Vic Joseph discusses the main goal he has yet to achieve in WWE.

The veteran commentator has been with WWE since 2017 and has called a ton of matchups across the main roster, NXT, 205 Live, and NXT U.K. However, Joseph is still driving towards something he has yet to achieve, calling the main event of a WrestleMania. During an interview with Chris Van Vilet Joseph opened up about this dream.

My goal in life is to call the main event of WrestleMania. Throwing it out there. Because we talk about talent that’s in the ring, there’s only one main event each night at WrestleMania. There’s only so many main events that have happened at WrestleMania, there’s been countless matches, but there’s only been one, or two main events. I want to call a main event of WrestleMania.

Later in the chat Joseph reflected on the previous WrestleManias that he has been at, then reiterates that while he’s called a ton of action at the Showcase of the Immortals calling the last match is what drives him every Tuesday on NXT.

I’ve called matches at WrestleMania, I’ve called championship matches at WrestleMania, but I’ve never called the main event. That to me, is what still drives me to be different then what you’re hearing, let me continue to work twice as hard. Give me Beth Phoenix or Wade Barrett, and then Booker T or Nigel or Percy, whoever it is, I’m gonna make it work with their help because anyone I’ve ever worked with has actually elevated me. I want to call the main event of WrestleMania, and that’s what drives me every Tuesday.

It was revealed earlier this year that Joseph had an opportunity to sign with IMPACT Wrestling before he eventually got the offer from WWE. You can read about that here.

(Special thanks to Chris Van Vilet for sending over quotes)