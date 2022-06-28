You can check out this week’s edition of AEW Dark below. As a reminder, here’s the card:
- Marcus Kross vs. Fuego Del Sol
- Dante Martin vs. Lucky Ali
- Amber Nova vs. Athena
- Ariya Daivari vs. Caleb Konley
- Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley D’Amboise
- Matt Vandagriff & Knull vs. The Factory (Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo) (w/ QT Marshall)
- Matt Sydal vs. Jake Something
- Julia Hart vs. Valentina Rossi
- JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston ’10’ Vance) (w/ John Silver & Alex Reynolds)
- ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Tony Nese (w/ ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling)