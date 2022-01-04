Friday’s Best WWE Moments of 2021 special drew an average of 378,000 viewers on FS1, according to Nielsen, via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 80.83% from last week’s final SmackDown viewership of 1.972 million viewers for the network TV episode, and down 63.67% from the last FS1 episode, which aired on October 29 and drew 1.032 million viewers.

Friday’s FS1 special drew a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on cable TV. This is down 83.33% from last week’s 0.48 rating for the network TV airing, and down 72.41% from the 0.29 rating that the last FS1 episode drew on October 29.

The two-hour WWE FS1 special ranked #58 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.08 key demo rating, and #70 for the night in viewership.

The 7:40pm college football game between Georgia and Michigan on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 4.55 key demo rating.. The Georgia vs. Michigan game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 16.506 million viewers.

The 10pm airing of the Primetime New Year’s Eve special on ABC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 8.784 million viewers. The same special also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 2.62 rating.

Stay tuned for SmackDown totals and averages for 2021.

