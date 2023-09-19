The all-employee meeting ordered by WWE President Nick Khan was held today at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT.

We noted last week how Khan called the meeting after the post-acquisition layoffs were made on Friday, which you can read about at this link. PWInsider notes that the meeting was held at around 11am this morning.

Endeavor/TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon joined Khan and others at the meeting, and they all spoke. The meeting went for around 12-15 minutes.

It was noted that the meeting was very much described as a “rah rah” gathering, with officials promising that the future and outlook for WWE is great.

Emanuel, Khan and McMahon all praised each other, the success of the WWE – UFC merger into TKO, and WWE as a whole.

