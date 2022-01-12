Wardlow recently spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider to promote tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, where he will face CM Punk.

Wardlow commented on wanting to be an AEW lifer, an AEW Original.

“Yeah, I talked about this last night, actually. In 10 or 20 years, I am going to be so excited and proud to look back and say that I was one of the AEW originals and that means so much to me because my career started, obviously I did some indies, but the world didn’t know me,” he said. “As far as the world knows my career started with AEW and it’s going to end with AEW, and I look forward to accomplishing and growing as much as humanly possible and reach the stars throughout the next 10 years.

“AEW made my lifelong wildest dreams come true. Tony Khan gave me that, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, they gave me that. The way people are treated there, the schedule, I am so beyond blessed and I don’t think there’s any convincing me that the grass is greener on any other side. Very, very happy with AEW and the way I’m treated and just how the whole company is ran head to toe.”

As reported earlier today at this link, it’s believed that WWE will try and sign Wardlow when his AEW contract comes up, if possible.

