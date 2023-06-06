NWA has released the latest edition of its weekly episodic Powerrr on Youtube. This evening’s episode features tons of action from this past weekend’s Crockett Cup tournament. The full episode, along with a detailed description, can be found below.

Welcome to our recap of the 2023 Crockett Cup! Today, we’ll bring you an exclusive encore presentation of three intense matches from our weekend in Winston-Salem, NC!

First up, we have a highly anticipated showdown between Alex Taylor and Joe Alonzo. These fierce competitors have been embroiled in a bitter feud, and now they face off for a chance at the Junior Heavyweight Title #1 contender’s scramble! The stakes are high as the winner advances to the next night’s event, while the loser is left unable to participate.

Next, we present a Crockett Cup second-round match featuring the sinister clown team of Yabo & Ruffo, known as the Brothers of Funstruction, as hey square off against an impressive duo comprised of the NWA World Television Champion, Thom Latimer, and technical wrestling wizard, Rhett Titus!

And finally, witness one of the most brutal and unforgettable encounters in recent memory – a Hardcore Team War match: the formidable sorority of Pretty Empowered, consisting of Keznie & Kylie Paige, Ella Envy, and Roxy, take on the reigning NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, M95 (Missa Kate & Madi), Samantha Starr, and Ruthie Jay!