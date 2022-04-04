As noted, WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque made a surprise appearance to open Night Two of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Sunday night. He welcomed fans to WrestleMania and then left his boots in the ring as a sign of his recent in-ring retirement.

William Regal, who worked with Triple H for almost three decades before being released from WWE back in January, took to Twitter and reacted to Triple H leaving his boots in the middle of the ring.

“For 28 years we did our bit together, through up’s and down and some bad but mostly good decisions, to be Pro’s and make the job right. Lots of people got opportunities and made memories for themselves. Job done pal.x,” Regal wrote.

For those who missed it, you can click here for photos and videos from Triple H’s WrestleMania Sunday opening segment.

Below is Regal’s full tweet:

For 28 years we did our bit together, through up’s and down and some bad but mostly good decisions, to be Pro’s and make the job right. Lots of people got opportunities and made memories for themselves. Job done pal.x https://t.co/L4w7muF9Ua — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) April 4, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.