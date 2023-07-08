AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that company star Willow Nightingale has sustained an injury and will not be cleared in time for this evening’s episode of AEW Collision. Willow was set to face ROH Women’s Champion Athena in a semifinals matchup in the Owen Hart tournament, a bout that will now take place on next week’s edition of Rampage.

Khan writes, “Due to injuries suffered this week in Japan, @willowwrestles isn’t cleared to compete tonight on #AEWCollision in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament semifinal. This semifinal match will be rescheduled to Friday Night #AEWRampage to give her an opportunity to get cleared.”

This isn’t the first time a match in the Owen Hart tournament had to be rescheduled. Former AEW women’s champion Britt Baker was originally supposed to face Ruby Soho on the June 28th edition of Dynamite, but was unable to compete due to illness. The match would happen at the July 5th episode of Dynamite, which Soho won thanks to an assist from the Outcasts.