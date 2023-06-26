Willow Nightingale has accepted Giulia’s challenge.

As noted, top STARDOM star Giulia called out Nightingale at yesterday’s STARDOM pay-per-view event and demanded a shot at the NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship. Nightingale has since released a video responding to Giulia and let her know that she is ready for a fight and will show all the fans in Japan what she is about.

I woke up this morning, the morning of Forbidden Door, ready to face Toni Storm for the AEW World Women’s Championship, but I log in to Twitter and I saw what Giulia had to say, I saw her issue a challenge. Now, being the New Japan STRONG Women’s Champion is very important to me, very near and dear to my heart, and, of course, I’m going to want to defend that against the very best. I’m really well known here in the United States, but if you know anything about the Japanese women’s wrestling scene you know exactly who Giulia is. So Giulia, I hear your challenge, and I look forward to having a fight with you and showing all the Japanese fans exactly what Willow Nightingale’s about.

Nightingale competed at last night’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view, where she came up short in her AEW Women’s Championship match against Toni Storm. You can read about that here or check out her promo below.

