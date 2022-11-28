Peacock has added more episodes of the classic WWF Superstars program. The episodes were released from March to May 1996.

Stars featured on the episodes include Goldust, Razor Ramon, Undertaker, Jim Cornette, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, and Shawn Michaels., among others.

Here are the WWE Superstars episodes:

March 23, 1996: Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart train for their Iron Man Match; Savio Vega selects a mystery partner.

March 30, 1996: “Superstars” presents a tribute to Bret Hart; The WWE Tag Team Tournament continues.

April 6, 1996: Fatu takes on Hunter Hearst Helmsley; Diesel promises to end Shawn Michaels’ boyhood dream.

April 13, 1996: Mankind makes his “Superstars” debut; “Stone Cold” Steve Austin takes on the familiar Caribbean Kid.

April 20, 1996: Bret Hart comments on his WrestleMania loss; The British Bulldog faces Bob “Spark Plug” Holly.

April 27, 1996: WWE Champion Shawn Michaels battles The 1-2-3 Kid; mysterious men have their eyes on Fatu.

May 4, 1996: Mankind brings his deranged demeanor to “Superstars”; The Bodydonnas battle The Bushwhackers.

May 11, 1996: Family issues and Mankind spell trouble for Fatu; The Smoking Gunns and Tekno Team 2000 face off.