Several top stars have been officially announced for the WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special.

WWE announced during tonight’s RAW that the following Hall of Famers will appear next week – The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, and The Bella Twins.

As we’ve noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kane and WWE Legend Tatanka are also set to appear next week, unless plans have changed.

The RAW 30 special will take place next Monday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

* Every generation of The Bloodline (The Anoa’i Family) acknowledges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an Acknowledgement Ceremony

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, and The Bella Twins. Ronda Rousey is also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famer Kane and WWE Legend Tatanka are expected, among others

It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a “major RAW episode” to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. The episode is being billed as “RAW Is XXX,” as seen in the logo above.

