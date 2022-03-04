WWE has officially announced the 2022 Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event.

WWE Hell In a Cell will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL. WWE will run the same venue for RAW on March 21.

It was previously announced that a Premium Live Event would be held on June 5 in Chicago, but now WWE has revealed that this will be the Hell In a Cell event.

WWE is offering Ticket Packages and Hotel Packages through their new partnership with On Location for Hell In a Cell. Ticket packages are priced at $250 per person, $625 per person, and $1500 per person, while hotel stays are priced at $595 per person, $975 per person, and $1875 per person. You can find full details on the packages at this link, and they are available now for purchase.

While Hell In a Cell took place in June last year, the show has been held in October every year since 2009, except for 2018 when it was held in mid-September.

Below is a look at WWE’s updated schedule of Premium Live Events for 2022, along with the HIAC announcements:

* Saturday, April 2 – WWE NXT Stand & Deliver from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

* Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania 38 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

* Sunday, May 8 – WrestleMania Backlash from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island

* Sunday, June 5 – WWE Hell In a Cell from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

* Saturday, July 2 – Money In the Bank from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

* Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

* Sunday, September 4 – Premium Live Event from location to be announced

* October – Premium Live Event from location in Saudi Arabia to be announced

* Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series from TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

It’s OFFICIALLY time to experience the unforgettable action that is #HIAC like never before! 🔥⭐️ On June 5th, inside @AllStateArena, you’ve GOT to be #OnLocation for an event you have be there to believe! 🙌 ➡️ https://t.co/9XRPKanOKC @WWE | #OnlyWithOnLocation pic.twitter.com/hNDkfgD9zv — On Location (@onlocationexp) March 4, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.