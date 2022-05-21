WWE has announced a storyline injury update on Randy Orton and Riddle.

As noted, last night’s SmackDown main event saw The Usos defeat RK-Bro in a Winners Take All match to unify the RAW Tag Team Titles and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, becoming the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Usos won the match thanks to an assist from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the post-match attack saw The Bloodline destroy RK-Bro.

In an update, WWE announced after the show that Riddle suffered a bruised hip and a lower back.

WWE actually did the bruised hip injury with Riddle early in the match and had him checked out by a doctor during a commercial break. The update notes that he was hurt again in the post-match attack by The Bloodline, which saw Jey Uso put Riddle through the announce table from the top turnbuckle.

WWE added that Riddle and Orton were both undergoing a medical evaluation.

These are likely storyline injury updates, but WWE may use the post-match attack to keep RK-Bro off TV for a few weeks. It is interesting to note that they are both advertised for Monday’s RAW, but that could change over the weekend.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned next for The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro, but it was reported on Friday that big matches are in the works for this summer. The plans discussed would see Reigns face Riddle at Money In the Bank on July 2 in Las Vegas, then face Orton at SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville, and finish up the summer with a match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

Speaking of McIntyre, he was not at this week’s SmackDown as he’s in the UK to do media for WWE Clash at The Castle. The announcers noted that McIntyre will be back on SmackDown next Friday.

