WWE Announces New CFO

WWE announced today that Kristina Salen has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Salen will report directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, beginning August 3.

Salen previously served as the CFO of Etsy. She’s also worked with Moda Operandi, Translation Enterprises/United Masters, and others.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on the new CFO:

WWE® NAMES KRISTINA SALEN CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER STAMFORD, Conn. – July 7, 2020 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Kristina Salen as Chief Financial Officer reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, effective August 3, 2020. Salen served as the first CFO of Etsy, where she grew the business from $895 million in gross sales to $3 billion in four years, led and executed the company’s IPO offering, and built and managed its Business Development, Strategic Planning, Investor Relations, Accounting, Tax and Data Analytics functions. Salen also held CFO/COO roles with Moda Operandi and Translation Enterprises/United Masters, and managed global media and telecom funds with Fidelity Investments. Earlier in her career, she served in financial analyst positions with Oppenheimer Capital, Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and Lazard Freres & Co. She sits on the Board of Directors and Audit Committee for both SiriusXM and Cornerstone OnDemand.

