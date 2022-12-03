Damage CTRL has been added to tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 line-up.

WWE has announced that Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY will be on tonight’s blue brand show. There’s no word yet on what they will be doing.

“After a tumultuous WarGames showdown and a fierce brawl with Becky Lynch on Raw, Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will make their return to SmackDown. What does Damage CTRL have in store for the blue brand? Find out on a special FS1 edition of SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C,” WWE wrote in their official SmackDown preview.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* Survivor Series fallout

* Damage CTRL comes to SmackDown

* Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in the opener

* Sami Zayn becomes an official family member of The Bloodline

* World Cup Tournament finals with Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet

