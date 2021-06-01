WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan has been elected to WWE’s Board of Directors, along with Steve Koonin and Connor Schell.

WWE announced today that Khan, Koonin and Schell have been elected to its Board of Directors. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon said the new members give WWE and its Board some of the most accomplished executives in media.

“The addition of Steve, Connor and Nick provides WWE and its Board with some of the most accomplished executives in media,” Vince said in a press release issued to us today. “With such proven track records across our industry, we look forward to their insight and contributions as members of our Board.”

Koonin is the CEO of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, and the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He has held that position since April 2014. Koonin previously served as the President of Turner Entertainment Networks, overseeing TNT, TBS, truTV and TCM, following a 14 year run with The Coca-Cola Company, where he led marketing and advertising operations.

Schell is the founder and CEO of a new unscripted content venture announced with Chernin Entertainment. He previously served as Executive Vice President of Content at ESPN, where he was responsible for the development and production globally of all live event, studio, and original content across all ESPN platforms, services and products. He is an award-winning producer of film and TV.

Khan was hired as WWE’s President and CRO in August 2020. Before that he worked as the Co-Head of the TV Department at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), where he represented top broadcasters while also helping negotiate billions of dollars in media rights deals for WWE, the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and Top Rank Boxing. Khan worked as a practicing attorney prior to becoming an agent.

Stay tuned for more from WWE HQ. As noted this morning at this link, WWE announced three new members of its Senior Leadership Team.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.