Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Extra Mile Arena in Boise, Idaho, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Jey Uso defeated Bronson Reed

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match –Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) retain over The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)

NXT Women’s Title Match – Becky Lynch (c) retains over Tiffany Stratton

Tommaso Ciampa & Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine DuPri) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Cody Rhodes defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight

WWE United States Title Match – Rey Mysterio (c) retains over Austin Theory and LA Knight in a Triple Threat

Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura