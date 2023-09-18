Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Extra Mile Arena in Boise, Idaho, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Jey Uso defeated Bronson Reed
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match –Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) (c) retain over The LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)
NXT Women’s Title Match – Becky Lynch (c) retains over Tiffany Stratton
Tommaso Ciampa & Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine DuPri) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
Cody Rhodes defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight
WWE United States Title Match – Rey Mysterio (c) retains over Austin Theory and LA Knight in a Triple Threat
Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair
WWE World Heavyweight Title Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura