Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

AJ Styles defeated The Miz

Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest. After the match, Priest attacked Rey. Drew McIntyre made the save. Sheamus comes out and gets a Claymore from McIntyre.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Carmella, Becky Lynch & Asuka in a Fatal 4-Way

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match- The Uso’s (c) retain over The Street Profits due to an Alpha Academy distraction

WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match- Liv Morgan (c) retains over Ronda Rousey due to interference by Natalya & Shayna Baszler. This turns into a tag team match

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight