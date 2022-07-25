Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
AJ Styles defeated The Miz
Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest. After the match, Priest attacked Rey. Drew McIntyre made the save. Sheamus comes out and gets a Claymore from McIntyre.
WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet
WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Carmella, Becky Lynch & Asuka in a Fatal 4-Way
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match- The Uso’s (c) retain over The Street Profits due to an Alpha Academy distraction
WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match- Liv Morgan (c) retains over Ronda Rousey due to interference by Natalya & Shayna Baszler. This turns into a tag team match
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler
Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight