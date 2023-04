The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Seattle to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Nikki Cross defeated Zoey Stark

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Tyler Bate

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.

