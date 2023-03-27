– The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WrestleMania 39 host The Miz for a special edition of MizTV. The announcers hype tonight’s show, and reveal that WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be in action. Mike Rome introduces The Miz, and he takes it over.

Miz hypes up the final RAW on the Road to WrestleMania, and himself. He says we will get to the bottom of one of the most heated rivalries in all of WWE tonight. He then introduces his guests. The music hits and out first comes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are out next – firs is WWE Hall of Famer Lita, then Becky Lynch. They all pose together and head to the ring.

They hit the ring and pose at the WrestleMania 39 sign, then take a seat. Miz reveals Becky vs. IYO SKY for tonight. Miz says Damage CTRL has given Lynch so much hell, and given how she’s The Man that fights alone, so why did she need to call in back-up. Becky goes right for the “tiny balls!” joke and a chant breaks out. Miz says his wife verified they are huge, not tiny. Lynch says that just means Maryse didn’t get around a lot before marriage. Lynch goes on about her history with Damage CTRL. She doesn’t get along with too many, but in this ring are two many she highly respects, not named The Miz, so when people fight for her, she fights for them.

Miz asks Trish and Lita why play back-up to Becky. Lita doesn’t feel like that, she feels like one-half of the tag team champions, and she’s feeling like the best… the music hits and out comes Damage CTRL to interrupt – Bayley, Dakota Kai and IYO. Fans boo heavily but Bayley hushes them. She’s tired of this group acing like the WrestleMania match is just another match to them, when this is Damage CTRL’s life. Bayley goes on about Trish and Lita being relevant 20 yeas ago. She says one time this match would’ve meant something important… fans interrupt with “What!?” chants. Bayley goes on but Lynch lashes out about how Bayley has ruined Kai and IYO, Damage CTRL isn’t doing anything and hasn’t done nothing. Lynch thought this would end at different times but it hasn’t, so the only place it can end is WrestleMania. We go to commercial with the two teams arguing in the middle of the ring.

Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY

Back from the break and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch attacks IYO SKY to start as fans cheer her on.

Lynch with two Bexploder suplexes as WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita, Bayley and Dakota Kai look on. SKY rolls to the floor and Bayley tries to gt involved but this back-fires. SKY goes to work on Lynch and covers for 2, then grounds her in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for Lynch now. SKY with a dropkick for 2.

SKY talks trash and kicks Lynch around. Lynch gets up and they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. SKY rocks Lynch with an uppercut. Lynch comes back with a shoulder but they’re both down as fans rally. SKY unloads into the corner but Lynch explodes out with clotheslines, then a kick to send SKY to the floor. Lynch with a big dropkick through the ropes, then she leaps off the apron with a big strike. Lynch with knees and kicks from the apron. Lynch goes to the top but SKY charges and she comes down.

SKY blocks another Bexploder but Lynch drops her for 2 with an inverted DDT. Fans rally for Lynch but SKY blocks the Man-Handle Slam, then hits a double stomp. Lynch kicks out just in time as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lynch hits a superplex for 2. We see how SKY hit a big dropkick for 2 during the break. Lynch and SKY tangle. SKY with two German suplexes for a 2 count. SKY is a bit frustrated now, so is Bayley.

Lynch blocks a double underhook and nails a suplex of her own. Fans pop as Lynch goes to the top but SKY cuts her off and springboards up to dropkick Lynch out to the floor. SKY with a springboard moonsault to the floor now. SKY brings it back in for a 2 count.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Lynch dodges the Over the Moonsault. They trade pin attempts and Lynch comes right back with the Manhandle Slam for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, the babyfaces stand tall as Damage CTRL looks on.

– We see what happened with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes on RAW last week, then we see what happened with Solo, Cody and Paul Heyman on SmackDown. We now see Sikoa, Heyman, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Asuka to hype her WrestleMania match with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The video features comments from Corey Graves, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, WWE Hall of Famer & Women’s Tag Team Champion Lita, WWE Hall of Famer & Produce Molly Holly, MVP.

– We see last week’s brawl between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul, and his post-show warning to Rollins while speaking with Cathy Kelley. Kelley is backstage for a word with Rollins now but Mustafa Ali interrupts. Ali says Rollins has nothing nice to say so he’s not going to say anything. Rollins is annoyed. Ali just wants to help Rollins see the more positive side to Paul knocking him out, twice. He says Paul and his crew had no idea who Rollins was before Royal Rumble, but now Logan and his millions of fans can’t wait to see if he will land another lucky punch at WrestleMania. Ali says Rollins should be more grateful and start thinking more positive-Ali. Rollins mocks the new gimmick but Ali thinks he’s enjoying it. Rollins recalls when Ali was in the ring begging him for a WWE United States Title shot. Ali says that was a long time. Rollins says good things come to those who wait, so tonight is Ali’s night, and it’s going to be beautiful. Ali isn’t interested. Rollins walks off as we go back to commercial.

Seth Rollins vs. Mustafa Ali

Back from the beak and out comes Seth Rollins as fans sing his song. Mustafa Ali is already in the ring, shocked at how loud the fans are. Rollins cheers them on.

The bell rings and thy go at it. Ali talks some trash early on and decks Rollins. Rollins misses him and they run the ropes, but Rollins turns Ali inside out with a clothesline. Fans sing as Rollins looks around the crowd, then stomps away on Ali in the corner.

Ali suckers Rollins into the corner, and dazes him, but gets rocked when he climbs up. Rollins has Ali in the Tree of Woe now, then he nails a big Stomp. Rollins poses to loud cheers now. Rollins then delivers another big Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Rollins takes the mic and brings up Logan Paul. Rollins says Paul has a habit of making a joke of himself, bu if he can’t beat Logan on Saturday, Paul isn’t the joke, Rollins is. Rollins brings up their history and says it all ends this weekend. He knows it will be Paul’s birthday and the WWE Universe will be serenading him all night long, but not with the birthday song, with this… Rollins tells the fans to sing his song again, and they do. Rollins says he will see Paul at WrestleMania.

– We see footage from earlier today with Baron Corbin backstage begging Adam Pearce for a break. Pearce says Corbin can fight it out in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Friday. Chelsea Green is complaining about not being in the Showcase match. Pearce says she doesn’t even have a partner, Piper Niven wanted nothing to do with her. Sonya Deville comes in and also takes shots at Pearce. He says his plan was to put them together in tonight’s qualifier against Candice LeRae and Mia Yim. Corbin comes back in and asks, seriously? Pearce looks a him and walks out. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Corey Graves is in the ring for the WrestleMania 39 Weigh-In. He introduces Omos with MVP first. We see recent happenings in this feud. Omos now yells out. MVP interrupts Graves’ introduction for Brock Lesnar and takes over. MVP goes on about some of the people Lesnar has dominated at WrestleMania and says Lesnar won’t be able to do Omos like that.

Omos steps up and weighs in at 410 pounds. MVP says Lesnar is bad but not badder than this. The music interrupts and out comes Lesnar to a big pop and pyro. Lesnar enters the ring but attacks Omos. Lesnar with two big forearms to stun Omos. Omos charges but Lesnar knocks him into the corner. Lesnar grabs the scale to hit Omos with it but Omos nails a big boot.

Omos picks up the scale but Lesnar retreats to the floor to regroup. Omos yells about this being his house. Omos is losing his mind while Lesnar recovers and smiles at ringside. Fans chant “Suplex City!” now. We go to replays as Omos’ music plays. Lesnar paces around ringside and looks at Omos in the ring.

– We get a video package on Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania now. Byron Saxton is backstage with Ripley, asking for her response to Flair saying she will continue her storied legacy by beating Ripley. Ripley says there’s no denying how great Flair’s legacy is, it’s un-matched, but we don’t need to be reminded every week. She says Flair’s legacy will not define her destiny, and she must beat Flair, must prove she is the best, must become the biggest in the industry, and she needs Flair’s title to do so. She says it comes down to her destiny vs. Flair’s legacy. Flair cannot stop her from becoming the new champion at WrestleMania.

Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring for this WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way preview as The Street Profits are out first – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Braun Strowman and Ricochet join them. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a pre-recorded promo from Finn Balor. He addresses WWE Hall of Famer Edge and their Hell In a Cell match. Balor goes on and says there’s nothing more dangerous than a caged demon. He tells Edge to go to his dark place for his own demons, but just remember – Balor doesn’t have to summon his demons, they are always here, you just have to look closely. Balor’s face flashes with shots of The Demon. We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable. The Viking Raiders are out next – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla. They walk right past Alpha Academy.

Dawkins and Gable start things off going back & forth. Fans chant “we want smoke!” now. Dawkins drops Gable but Gable turns it around. Gable with arm drags to send Dawkins to the floor but he didn’t see Ricochet tag in. They tangle and Gable goes for the ankle lock but Ricochet comes right back with a dropkick. Braun tags in and he and Ricochet take turns unloading on Gable for a big pop.

Ford and Braun pose at each other. Ford and Gable go at it now. Gable ends up taunting Braun and he comes in. Now all four tag teams are in the ring and a brawl beaks out. It comes down to Otis, Braun and Ivar. Ivar attacks Braun but Otis knocks Braun out of the ring. Ford springboards in but Otis caches him with a powerslam in the middle of the ring. Alpha Academy poses to cheers and boos as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Erik works over Ford, grounding him. The Vikings pound on Ford now to keep him down. Ford takes big knees and Erik covers for two. We see Maxxine Dupri watching backstage while Otis tags in and takes his shirt off, then hits the Caterpillar elbow drop on Ford. Otis yells into the camera to tell Maxxine he’s here.

Ford fights but Otis drops him. Ford comes back with a dropkick to stun him. Dawkins tags in and unloads on Ivar and Erik, then Gable. Ivar rocks Dawkins and now The Vikings double team him for 2 as Ricochet nails a running Shooting Star Press to break it up. Ricochet takes out Alpha Academy. Dawkins chops Gable down. Braun tags in and hits the Strowman Express around the ring on Otis, Gable, then Ivar. Braun re-enters but Erik rocks him with big strikes.

Braun catches Erik with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring and he’s fired up. Braun slams Erik, then Ricochet leaps off his shoulders with a 450 Splash. Ford then leaps over Braun with the Frogsplash to Erik for the pin to win.

Winners: Braun Strowman, Ricochet and The Street Profits

– After he mach, The Profits celebrate with Braun and Ricochet. We go to replays. Maxxine is watching backstage as Alpha Academy regroups with The Vikings.

– Cathy is backstage with Cody Rhodes. She asks if facing Solo Sikoa tonight makes him vulnerable against Roman Reigns. Cody loves this position, he lives for it. He and Solo are both undefeated, and he knows Reigns and Paul Heyman would ask him right now if he has a chance against Solo, and on Sunday. Cody mentions how they have a Samoan – Goodfellas aesthetic. He goes on and says he’d ask Heyman why it’s so important he faces the enforcer of The Bloodline? Cody assures Heyman he’s earned this, and he’s lived this. He goes on and says tonight, Solo will find out he’s not ready and at WrestleMania, Cody will defeat Reigns to become the new champion.

– We get a video package on RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to hype her title defense against Asuka. The video includes comments from WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Liv Morgan, Corey Graves, Montez Ford, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, WWE Hall of Famer & Producer Molly Holly.

– We go to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, who is in the empty arena earlier today. He says this Saturday he loses everything, according to John Cena, but Cena is wrong. He says Cena seems to think he exposed Theory on the mic, but he just exposed himself. Theory says being in the middle of this ring in the empty arena is no different than being in the ring in a sold out So-Fi Stadium because he doesn’t do this for the fans or some kid growing up to be the next Austin Theory, and certainly not to become the next Cena. Theory does this for himself. He goes on and says I do this because I had a purpose way before anyone had an opinion of me. He says it’s sad he would’ve let Cena go down the hero in this, but he made it personal. Theory says it will be so fitting that so many look up to Cena because Cena will look up at him on Saturday, Cena will believe in Austin Theory. He goes on and says the WWE Universe Cena loves so much will stop believing in him on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and it will happen this Saturday at WrestleMania. Theory looks up at the WrestleMania sign to end the segment.

WrestleMania Showcase Qualifier: Candice LeRae and Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

We go back to the ring for the final WrestleMania Showcase qualifier as Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville head to the ring. They pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Candice LeRae and Mia Yim. We have some technical difficulties but come back to Deville powerslamming LeRae. Yim dropkicks Deville to the apron. Yim tangles with Green. Deville comes back and rocks Yim, then Green nails the Unprettier for the pin to win and qualify.

Winners: Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

– After the match, Green and Deville celebrate. They will now join Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya and Shotzi, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, at WrestleMania in the Showcase Fatal 4 Way.

Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio

We go back to the ring and The Judgment Day music hits as Damian Priest makes his way out with Dominik Mysterio. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cathy Kelley is with Paul Heyman for a response to Cody Rhodes. Heyman says Cody does not fear Roman Reigns because he’s not ready, and he proved that just now by asking why it’s important to face Solo Sikoa… it’s not important, it’s relevant because Solo is ready to weaken Cody for the match with Reigns. Heyman says Solo did not come to compete tonight but to beat on Cody so he’s not 100% on Sunday. Some will say that might not be very dignified of Reigns as champion, but he’s ready to stoop down and rise to the occasion and get as many advantages as he can, that is the difference between Cody and Roman. Heyman goes on and says Cody has never been ready, was never ready to fill the shoes of his father, never ready to be the man of this generation, not ready to defeat The Tribal Chief on Sunday. Cody needs to be ready to take the beating inflicted upon him by Solo tonight, then take the emotional baggage Reigns dumps on him at SmackDown, so when he steps in the ring on Sunday nigh, the only thing he’s ready for is to lose, then Cody will be ready for the greatest moment of his existence… in the glory of his own defeat, when he’s disappointed the WWE Universe, he will be ready to acknowledge Roman in the main event of WrestleMania. We go back to the ring and Dominik really thinks his father is a dead-beat after hitting him on Friday. Dominik goes on ragging his dad then shows us footage of what happened on SmackDown.

Dominik rants in Spanish to loud boos now. Dominik insults his mother and father some more. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Dominik says he’s never said this out loud… but he wishes WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero was his father and Rey never existed because he is a disgrace to the Mysterio name, and that name will be his when he wins at WrestleMania. The music hits and out comes 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey mounts offense. Rey with a moonsault for a 2 count. They go on and Priest turns it around. Priest with a Flatliner for a close 2 count.

Priest gets crotched on the top rope and he’s slow to move. Rey goes for 619 but Priest turns him inside out with a lariat for 2. Priest with another quick pin attempt out of frustration. They’re up top now, trading shots. Rey launches Priest to the mat, then nails 619 for a big pop. Rey goes back to the top but Dominik crotches him for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Rey Mysterio

– After the bell, fans boo as Dominik pounds on his dad. Priest holds Rey now as Dominik works him over to “you suck!” chants. The music interrupts and out comes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of Legado del Fantasma. They rush the ring as Priest and Dominik retreat to more “you suck!” chants.

– The announcers send us to a video for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Johnny Gargano are backstage confirming their Battle Royal spots on a list hanging up. They head off and Elias and Rick Boogs do the same, with Elias saying he’s a lock to win. Elias turns around and didn’t see Dexter Lumis standing there. He also didn’t see Bronson Reed standing there when he said he’s a lock. Bobby Lashley is also there. He asks Elias if he’s really a lock. Elias says that’s what he said. Lashley says he will see Elias on Friday. Boogs says this will be fun as he aggressively slaps Elias on the shoulder, crippling him.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened on SmackDown with The Usos, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Owens and Zayn are backstage now. Sami says it’s been a pretty emotional year. He goes on about how everyone knows they both started out in Montreal, but most people do not know how Los Angeles is where they got their first big break, where they truly made a name, and now it’s all coming full-circle. Sami gets hyped up and says they are walking back into Los Angeles as a team. Owens says every fight they’ve had, whether it was together or against each other, it’s always been about taking their careers to the next level, and it doesn’t get any bigger than this, the biggest tag team match, against the best tag team in WWE… at least they were until last week. Owens goes on and says now they get to show everyone what they can do, what they can accomplish together when they win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania. We go back to the ring and out comes Dolph Ziggler for this non-title match as GUNTHER looks on. Ziggler unloads to start with a big dropkick and a DDT.

GUNTHER chops Ziggler right down, then rocks him into the corner. GUNTHER lays Ziggler over the top turnbuckle and continues to abuse him. Ziggler is knocked out to the floor and he lands hard. GUNTHER poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Ziggler with a Fame-asser for a close 2 count. GUNTHER blocks the Zig-Zag and chops Ziggler out of the air. GUNTHER with a big German suplex, then the powerbomb in the middle of the ring. GUNTHER doesn’t go for the pin, he instead scoops Ziggler up for the Last Symphony slam in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: GUNTHER

– After the match, GUNTHER stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. GUNTHER takes the mic and yells to Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. He says it’s a disgrace, to be forced to defend his title against both of them… but have a look at Ziggler, this is the fate that awaits you at WrestleMania. We see a referee checking on Ziggler, who is laid out, as Vinci and Kaiser stand by. The music starts back up as GUNTHER looks on.

– The announcers send us to a quick WWE 2K23 promo.

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Cody Rhodes makes his way out to pyro and a big pop. Mike Rome does the introductions as Cody greets fans at ringside on his way to the ring. Cody poses in the corner and points to the WrestleMania 39 sign as more pyro goes off. The music hits and out next comes Solo Sikoa with Paul Heyman. The Bloodline members march to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as they face off. They go at it and collide. Solo is intense. He tells Cody to try again but Cody rocks him. Solo with a big right hand.

Cody goes on and nails a dropkick, then right hands to stun Solo. Cody charges but Solo launches him through the air with a big Samoan Drop, and Cody lands hard. Cody rolls out for a breather but Solo follows and works him over. Solo goes to launch Cody into the steel ring steps but Cody reverses it and Solo hits the steel knees-first. Cody brings it back in and slams Solo’s knee around the ring post. Cody goes for a Disaster Kick but Solo caches him in mid-air for a big belly-to-belly suplex.

Cody rolls to the floor to avoid the pin. Solo runs and knocks Cody off the apron into the edge of the announce table with his head. Solo poses on the apron to boos, but then follows and grabs Cody. Cody counters and slams Solo head-first into the table, then unloads with right hands for a pop.

Cody then hits a suicide dive, but Solo catches him in mid-air, then slams him on top of the announce table. Solo grabs Cody again and nails a Uranage on top of the announce table. Solo poses as we go back to commercial.

