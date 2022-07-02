The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Money In the Bank will be headlined by the Men’s MITB Ladder Match and the Women’s MITB Ladder Match, with 7 competitors in each. The men’s match has Seth Rollins, Omos, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Riddle, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, while the women’s match has Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans and Shotzi.

Our live Money In the Bank coverage will begin at 7pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. Madcap Moss

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. Becky Lynch

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

