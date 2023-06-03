The list of competitors for the Men’s & Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Matches are beginning to take shape with this week’s WWE TV shows.

The post-Night of Champions SmackDown saw LA Knight defeat Montez Ford in a MITB qualifier, while Zelina Vega defeated Lacey Evans to advance. These came after Monday’s RAW saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Bronson Reed in a qualifier, and Ricochet defeated The Miz.

WWE announced the following qualifiers for next week’s SmackDown – Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali, Baron Corbin vs. Butch, Bayley vs. Mia Yim, and IYO SKY vs. Shotzi. WWE previously announced the following MITB qualifiers for next week’s RAW – Becky Lynch vs. Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya.

It’s believed that each MITB Ladder Match will have just 6 participants this year.

