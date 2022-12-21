– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how Roxanne Perez captured the NXT Women’s Title from Mandy Rose last week. We’re now live on a tape delay as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Fans chant “NXT!” as we go right to the ring.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener as Carmelo Hayes makes his way to the ring with Trick Williams. Fans chant “Melo!” now. Out next comes Axiom as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. Hayes quickly drops Axiom and talks some trash. They tangle and Axiom shows Hayes up, then taunts him and knocks him back. They go at it again now. Axiom mounts some offense but Hayes dodges the big jumping kick.

Axiom with a headlock now, then a big takedown. Hayes counters and takes Axiom back down by the arm. Axiom turns it back around on the mat and covers for a quick pin attempt. More back and forth offense on the mat now. Axiom with a bridge into a close 2 count. Axiom brings Hayes down face-first into the mat, then grounds him by his arm as fans rally. Hayes gets back to his feet, ramming Axiom into the turnbuckles to break free.

Trick cheers Hayes on as he back elbows Axiom in the corner. They charge at each other but Axiom dropkicks Hayes for a 2 count. Axiom grounds Hayes face-down on the mat once again. Hayes fights up and out but Axiom nails a Northern Lights suplex for 2. Hayes goes for the springboard back Stunner but they collide in mid-air and both go down. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Hayes has Axiom grounded by his arm. Axiom fights up and out with strikes. They trade big shots in the middle of the ring now. Hayes slaps Axiom. Axiom keeps fighting back. Hayes rocks Axiom but Axiom nails a big chop to the chest. Axiom charges and takes Hayes down. Axiom with a running kick in the corner, then a Fisherman’s Buster for a close 2 count.

Hayes comes back with a pump kick and a big slam for a 2 count. Hayes transitions into the Crossface submission now. They get back to their feet and Axiom nails a dropkick. Axiom comes off the top with a crossbody for a close 2 count, then goes right into the armbar, then a Triangle. Hayes rips at the mask to try and get free. Hayes with a sit-down powerbomb but he fails to make the cover, or at least the referee doesn’t count it. Axiom goes for another submission. Hayes goes for the mask again but gets free. They get back up and Axiom mounts offense with strikes. Axiom goes to the top but Hayes rocks him. They both end up on the top rope now.

Axiom launches Hayes to the mat with a huge hurricanrana. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Axiom is ready to put Hayes away, but Trick nails him from the floor while the referee is tending to Hayes. Hayes nails Axiom, then hits the top rope leg drop for the pin to win.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes

– After the match, Hayes stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Hayes and Williams celebrate at the entrance-way now. Axiom goes to the top and hits a big splash to take Trick down.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Grayson Waller now. Like new NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Waller doesn’t want to wait for his title shot, he wants it tonight. McKenzie says NXT Champion Bron Breakker is on a media tour of North Carolina to promote Vengeance Day. Waller insults Bron and says he knows Bron is watching the show on his phone, so he needs to meet him in the ring tonight, bitch. Waller walks off.

– Still to come, Nikkita Lyons vs. Zoey Stark. Back to commercial.

You can click here for spoilers on tonight’s show. You can click here for the spoilers that will air on December 27.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.