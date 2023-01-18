A funeral segment was nixed from last night’s WWE NXT episode due to the tragic passing of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe.

As noted earlier in the day, WWE announced that NXT would feature NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day hosting a funeral to lay Pretty Deadly’s title shot to rest after they lost it the week before.

In an update, the funeral segment did not take place, but Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods did come to the ring in attire that one might wear to a funeral. After bragging on how good they looked, The New Day ended up cutting promos on Pretty Deadly and announcing that they would be defending against Gallus at NXT Vengeance Day on February 4. This led to a fight with Gallus and Pretty Deadly, which then led to WWE announcing a Triple Threat for the titles at Vengeance Day.

Word now from John Pollock is that WWE changed plans for the funeral segment after learning of Briscoe’s passing. The fatal car accident that Briscoe was involved in happened around 5pm ET, and news broke early in the NXT broadcast when AEW President Tony Khan tweeted on Briscoe’s passing at 8:25pm ET.

The NXT announcers, Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, briefly paid tribute to Briscoe as NXT went to commercial at around the half-way point of the broadcast.

For those who missed it, below is the segment that WWE went with last night:

