The feud between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is heating up as they prepare to do battle for the title at NXT New Year’s Evil.

Tonight’s taped NXT featured a storyline where Waller spent the two hours looking for Breakker backstage, despite being informed that Breakker was in North Carolina on a media tour to promote NXT Vengeance. Waller hit the ring for the show-closing segment, and announced that he was no longer waiting for his title shot, he wanted it now. The camera cut to the parking lot to show Breakker speeding up in his car, honking the horn.

Waller prepared for a fight as Breakker marched into the venue. Breakker rushed the ring, ducked Waller, then came right back with a Spear. Breakker and Waller went down with the Spear, but Breakker collapsed on top of Waller, and was laid out. Waller then got to his feet and revealed that he had a steel plate hidden under his jacket. Waller bragged about out-smarting Breakker and said he will do the same at New Year’s Evil when he wins the NXT Title. The show went off the air with Waller raising the NXT Title belt over Breakker, then draping it over him as fans booed.

The segment was similar to the infamous WCW Nitro segment from the March 29, 1999 episode, featuring WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Bill Goldberg. Goldberg went to deliver the Spear, but Hart had a steel plate hidden under his hockey jersey. You can see footage from the NXT and WCW angles below.

Waller took to Twitter after NXT and posted screenshots from his angle and the Hart-Goldberg angle. He commented that the move was for all the “flops” at NXT who kiss the ass of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

“That was for all the flops backstage at NXT that kiss Shawn Michaels ass every single day #BreakBron #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Waller also quoted Winston Churchill in a post-show storyline tweet, writing, “‘Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it’ Aka why else would I being wearing a fur coat in Florida idiot #BreakBron”

Waller vs. Breakker for the NXT Title will take place at New Year’s Evil on Tuesday, January 10. Waller earned the title shot by winning the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline earlier this month. You can click here for tonight’s detailed NXT recap, click here for spoilers to air next Tuesday, and click here for the non-spoiler preview for next week.

Below are shots from the aforementioned WCW and NXT angles, along with Waller’s full tweets:

“Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it” Aka why else would I being wearing a fur coat in Florida idiot #BreakBron https://t.co/jS1H3TtJrj — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 21, 2022

That was for all the flops backstage at NXT that kiss Shawn Michaels ass every single day #BreakBron #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rMfN6d8iq1 — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) December 21, 2022

