WWE has officially announced the 20th Annual Tribute to The Troops.

The 2022 Tribute to The Troops will air Saturday, December 17 at 2:30pm ET on FOX. It was previously reported that the timeslot would depend on the local market, but that is not the case.

“In what is considered WWE’s most patriotic and heartwarming show of the year, the company began Tribute To The Troops to honor our servicemen and women and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country. The 20th anniversary event will feature a stacked card including SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Imperium and other WWE Superstars in action. Last year’s event on FOX was the most-watched Tribute To The Troops since 2014, drawing more than 2 million viewers,” WWE noted in their announcement.

Viewership for the 2021 Troops special was up 42% compared to the 2020 special.

We noted before how the 2022 Tribute to The Troops special was taped on Friday, November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, after SmackDown ended. You can click here for spoilers from the taping. The following matches were taped to air:

* LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Emma and Tamina Snuka

* Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet vs. Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

