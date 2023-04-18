The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with The Bloodline

* Rey Mysterio vs. Solo Sikoa

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai in a non-title match

* Promo with Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar

* Seth Rollins vs. The Miz

* Video package for Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley in a non-title match

* Trish Stratus promo

* Candice LeRae and Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will be ringside

* WWE Draft segment

* Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day

* Damage CTRL is set for the show in a backstage segment. Becky Lynch is not at RAW, as she stated. The LWO is set for the show as well

