WWE is reportedly interested in Impact World Tag Team Champion Matt Taven.

We noted before how several talents finished up with Impact Wrestling at Saturday’s post-Bound For Glory TV tapings – Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Vincent, and Mia Yim. Now a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that WWE is interested in signing Taven.

There’s no word yet on if Taven would be interested in signing with WWE. It wasn’t clear if WWE is looking to bring Taven to the main roster, but he likely would have to go through WWE NXT first.

It’s also believed that NJPW would have interest in Taven, Bennett and Kanellis due to their history there.

Taven and Bennett are the current Impact World Tag Team Champions, but they will defend the titles against Heath and Rhino on the October 20 Impact episode, which was taped this past weekend. This will be their final match with Impact.

Taven, Bennett, Kanellis and Vincent, part of the Honor No More stable, are set to be written out of the Impact storylines over the next two weeks. They signed with the company back in January.

The 37 year old Taven has been wrestling since March 2008. He made a name in ROH, where he first worked from 2009-2014. Besides Impact, Taven has also had runs with NJPW, the NWA, and CMLL. He is a former one-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, a former one-time ROH World Champion, a former one-time ROH World Television Champion, a former three-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and a former two-time ROH World Tag Team Champion. Taven was ROH’s fifth Triple Crown Champion and their second Grand Slam Champion.

