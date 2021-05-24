There are reportedly plans for new WWE NXT call-ups to the main roster in the near future.

As noted, Friday’s SmackDown on FOX saw Rick Boogs (Rik Bugez, Eric Bugenhagen) debut by playing Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance for his win over King Baron Corbin. There is no word on what WWE has plans for Boogs after this, but he taunted Corbin at ringside during the match, and then left with Nakamura, still playing his guitar.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that WWE has plans for additional call-ups to RAW and SmackDown. The call-ups reportedly include wrestlers from the main NXT brand, and NXT UK.

The potential call-ups have been a hot topic within NXT as of late with many wrestlers speculating among themselves on who will be brought up. Word is that “multiple” call-ups have been planned or are at least in the works, and have been for a while. Both RAW and SmackDown are scheduled to receive roster additions.

