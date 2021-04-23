Our condolences go out to WWE NXT content producer Cornell Gunter and his fiancée Nicole for the loss of their newborn son Cairo.

Gunter tweeted earlier this week how Cairo died shortly after his birth at Winnie Palmer Hospital in Orlando, Florida. He accused the hospital of negligence that led to the tragic passing of his son, and told how the parents were disrespected by hospital staff. Nicole posted a lengthy explanation on what happened in the description of their GoFundMe campaign.

The official NXT Twitter account commented on the tragedy today.

They wrote, “Our thoughts are with a member of our #WWENXT family, producer Cornell, and his fiancée Nicole. We’re all thinking of you in this difficult time. #WeAreNXT [yellow heart emoji] [black heart emoji]”

Cornell and Nicole have received an outpouring of support from many pro wrestlers and fans on social media.

You can find the GoFundMe account created by Nicole at this link. Their “Justice For Cairo” Change.org petition can be found here. Below are some of the related tweets from Cornell and NXT:

Our thoughts are with a member of our #WWENXT family, producer Cornell, and his fiancée Nicole. We're all thinking of you in this difficult time. #WeAreNXT 💛🖤 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 23, 2021

Thank you all for the love & prayers. My baby boy is a fighter & he’s gonna make it out of here. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rbDGpWV2KN — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 18, 2021

My son is such a big strong boy.. thank you all for the love and prayers. I promise you they’re truly appreciated. Just please love on your love ones and hold them tighter. God bless. 🙏🏽 — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

Somebody is happy to see daddy 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/DZ8rdgyYoe — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 21, 2021

I’ve send you my info for David Strong to contact me. He’s 5 mins down the street. Come to NICU pod 1. Come see his condition. Come see the MRIs. Come on David. The negligence in your hospital has caused this. https://t.co/17BewHATQs pic.twitter.com/cNj4gior5I — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

@orlandohealth tell CEO David Strong to come visit my son in the NICU. He’s fighting for his life since the nurses at Winnie Palmer Hospital showed negligence which led to my son being born with no heart beat & didn’t have oxygen for 8 mins which led to his current brain injury. — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

SURVIVE. WELL his mother is trying to even recover for an emergency surgery one of your doctors thought it was wise to speak about pulling the plug on my child IN FRONT OF HIS MOTHER WHO DIDNT EVEN GET TO HOLD HER CHILD. @orlandohealth — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

SOMETHING IS WRONG. The clerk in the triage had the nerve to tell my fiancé “I’ve been getting a lot of folks who’s babies aren’t moving lately” .. she completely disregarded her worries and fear that something is wrong. We then are told to sit and wait.. for 25 mins. — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

YOU KNOW ITS MECONIUM ?.. my fiancé said his sister who’s a well respected midwife has confirmed it and has been confirming stuff for us the whole 10 months. Hasn’t been wrong. However the nurse acts as if the information is false. Makes us wait 15 mins… then comes back in to — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

YOU KNOW ITS MECONIUM ?.. my fiancé said his sister who’s a well respected midwife has confirmed it and has been confirming stuff for us the whole 10 months. Hasn’t been wrong. However the nurse acts as if the information is false. Makes us wait 15 mins… then comes back in to — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

so she does the test.. then says oh lets monitor the baby… so they finally hook the monitor up.. we’re almost at 235am.. so they tried to see how far along our baby was dilated but it was difficult so they said let’s do an ultrasound. We’re like good because we can see what’s — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

Get you to labor and delivery.. we’re like Yes WE’VE SAID THIS ALREADY THANK YOU. We think we’re leaving immediately then we’re told we’d have to wait for a bed. We’re like ma’am the baby is under distress. We can’t wait. However we do. Time passes we finally go upstairs — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

The nurse then blew two of her veins then tried to MOVE THE IV WHILE ITS INSIDE OF HER ARM. My fiancé expresses how much it HURTS. Nurse then says im gonna get someone else who can do it. Then 3 women walk in. 2 young and 1 older. One of the younger woman goes to adjust the IV — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

The ask my fiancé to sit up so they can put the epidural in. She’s struggling to move because she’s been diagnosed with SPD (Symphsis Pubis Dysfunction) which means who pelvic bone separated and it’s for her to do anything. Both the nurse and anaesthesiologist asked what’s that? — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

Literally take 10 steps to grab another blanket and before i made it far from the door I hear an alarm going off. Nicole asked me was that her’s I said nah it’s not coming from in there. So next thing you know doctors are running by me. I was like what’s going on. I turn around — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

Condition. Then they start moving her themselves. Then two nurses start debating on how many cms she’s dilated. STILL NOBODY TOLD US WHAT WAS WRONG. So they’re flipping her and doing all that for 7-8 mins before Doctor James runs in. She then tries to see how far she’s dilated — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

She then says she can’t tell, Grabs a different baby monitor that goes inside of the vag area but they couldn’t get his heart beat (at that moment we found out what they were looking for) .

Then Dr James tried the baby monitor that gives you the audio of the heart beat but the — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 20, 2021

The eyes & asked them have they ever watched their child die? Neither of them have. We were also joined by CEO Jamal Hakim who oversees patients care. Mr Hakim cried next to my fiancé & said a prayer for him as my son joined God in heaven. — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 22, 2021

Every second that I’m on this earth my son’s name will be remembered. I will fight for justice for him. I will make sure he’s not swept under the rug. Thank you for all of the messages, prayers & love. I promise you I’m not ignoring anyone. #JusticeForCairo ALWAYS & 4EVER. — Cornell. (@CornellGunter) April 22, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.