Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Headbangers have signed new deals with the company.

Headbanger Thrasher (Glen Ruth) took to Facebook to announce that he and Headbanger Mosh (Chazz Warrington) have signed General WWE Nostalgia contracts. He noted that WWE will be releasing merchandise soon.

“I’m completely excited and fortunate to have this opportunity! The Headbangers have signed a WWE Nostalgia agreement!! Look for your Headbangers merch coming soon!!! WOW blessed!!Thank you WWE!!!,” Thrasher wrote.

Mosh posted a similar message on Twitter, confirming that he has also signed and returned the agreement. You can see their posts below.

Mosh and Thrasher began teaming together in 1994, as The Spiders. After a few enhancement talent appearances, they debuted on WWE TV as The Flying Nuns, then were re-packaged as The Headbangers in January 1997. Thrasher was released in December 2000, while Mosh was released inn August 2001. The duo held the WWE Tag Team Titles on one occasion, while Thrasher held the WWE Hardcore Title once.

The Headbangers returned to WWE in August 2016 for a brief run on SmackDown, losing to Rhyno and Heath Slater in the first round of the SmackDown Tag Team Titles Tournament. They then took a loss to The Usos on the November 1, 2016 SmackDown. Mosh and Thrasher returned for the 900th SmackDown on November 15, teaming with The Spirit Squad, The Vaudevillians and The Ascension for a loss to The Usos, Breezango, The Hype Bros and American Alpha.

