According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.431 million viewers overnight, up from the previous week’s overnight number that did 1.983 million viewers.

SmackDown also saw a drop in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.4, which was the same rating last week.

The first hour drew 2.611 million viewers while hour two drew 2.251 million viewers. Full ratings will be out on Monday. It should be noted that some markets aired NFL preseason games instead of SmackDown, which is why the overnight ratings are so high.