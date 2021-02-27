– The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live with Michael Cole welcoming us to the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman as fans start booing. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Reigns stops and raises the title as the pyro goes off. We get a video package showing how Daniel Bryan won the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match last Sunday and then lost his title shot to Reigns. We also see Reigns being attacked by WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

We come back to “you suck!” chants from the crowd. Reigns says it’s not a secret… SmackDown needs him, and the same thing can be said about Elimination Chamber, it needed him so he answered the call. Reigns goes on about the win and how he operates at a higher level than anyone else in the ring, but this wasn’t perfect because of one man – Edge. Fans pop at Edge’s name. Reigns admits Edge got one, he hit a Spear in Reigns’ ring, on Reigns’ night. And then Edge pointed at the sign to make it official for WrestleMania 37. Fans cheer for the match.

Reigns says Edge doesn’t want it, and doesn’t need it in his life. So Reigns is going to give Edge the chance to back out of the match, scram, go back home to his beautiful family. He’s a father and a husband, Reigns doesn’t want to hurt him. Reigns appreciates his comeback and his legacy, but doesn’t want to hurt him. Reigns tells Edge to get it through his thick head – a man like Edge just doesn’t stand a chance against a man like Reigns. Fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes Bryan to a pop and a “yes!” chant from the crowd.

Bryan says Reigns really described his title defense on Sunday as nearly perfect. Bryan just had to come out and say, from his perspective, he agrees. Bryan mocks Reigns and says some people think it was cowardly to come out and defend right after the Chamber match ended, and it makes him not a real champion at all. Bryan says he’s not one of those people, he doesn’t come out and complain, those are just rumors he’s heard, but he was baffled by The Head of The Table defending his title in the second match of the night instead of the main event, or would that have given him too much time? Bryan goes on about Reigns wanting to leave a legacy and says here’s a chance for him to prove the doubters wrong, to prove there’s no comparison between Reigns and Bryan. Bryan proposes that they do battle at WWE Fastlane for the title, one-on-one.

Jey steps to Bryan and asks why he’s out here. All he hears is a bunch of excuses. Jey says Bryan lost to the Best of the Best and if he wants to get another shot, he has to go through Jey. Jey warns Bryan to be careful or he’s going to get got. Fans boo Uso now. Uso backs off and Reigns steps to Bryan closer. Reigns asks if Bryan really wants him to hurt him again. Bryan goes to respond but Uso attacks him out of nowhere. Uso sends Bryan to the floor and follows, then sends him over the barrier as the boos get louder. Uso struts away and Reigns joins him as the music starts up. Heyman joins them as Reigns raises the title and laughs at Bryan being out of sight now. Reigns, Uso and Heyman march up the ramp.

– Still to come, Bianca Belair will make her WrestleMania 37 decision. Also, The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Corbin.

– Sonya Deville is backstage with Adam Pearce, talking about being excited for their options. Edge walks up and mentions Daniel Bryan possibly getting a title shot at WWE Fastlane. Edge says they need to talk. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Roman Reigns talking to Jey Uso backstage. Jey apologizes and says he couldn’t just let Daniel Bryan disrespect him out there. Reigns says there’s nothing to apologize for as long as Uso gets the job done, that’s all that matters. Reigns tells him to handle it, then walks off.

– Edge is backstage with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. Edge mentions how he thought they wanted he and Daniel Bryan to face Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at WWE Fastlane. Pearce says that was tentative and before Bryan made the challenge to Reigns. He brings up how Bryan could beat Jey to get in a Fastlane title match tonight and then they have a bigger spectacle, but the Universal Title will still be more important. Pearce means no disrespect. Edge says none taken and walks off.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Otis and Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for this rematch from last week. Out next comes Chad Gable and Otis. Gable shows us how they turned heel last week after the DQ finish on The Mysterios, which is why Rey has his ribs taped up tonight. Gable has the replay shown again, but slowed down on Otis hitting the big splash on Rey. Otis stomps around and is ready to fight as Gable guides him to the ring.

The bell rings and Rey uses his speed to dodge a move but Otis runs over him. Otis drops a big elbow. Otis scoops Rey and tosses him across the ring with ease. Otis charges with a big shoulder thrust in the corner now. Otis with big lefts and rights in the corner. Gable tells him to settle down so he doesn’t get disqualified.

Gable tags in and has Rey on his shoulders now. Gable with a big Gutbuster. Gable takes Rey to the corner and works him over as fans boo. Gable runs into a boot. Gable stops a tag but Rey ends up nailing an enziguri to drop him. Dominik tags in and runs wild on Gable for a pop. Dominik rocks Gable in the corner and launches him into the middle turnbuckle. Dominik goes to the second turnbuckle and hits a big tornado DDT for a 2 count.

Rey tags in with a double team senton as his son hold Gable. Otis gets knocked off the apron next. They hit the double 619 on Gable. Rey goes to the top rope and hits the flying splash on Gable but Otis runs in and breaks the pin up. Dominik runs in but Gable drops him with a single shot. Otis tags in now but Rey springboards in. Otis catches him in mid-air and slams him to the mat.

Otis drags Rey to the corner and goes to the second rope. Otis nails a big flying splash on Rey for the pin to win.

Winners: Otis and Chad GableApollo Crews vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Back from the break and out comes Apollo Crews. Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo replay shows us how Crews injured WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E last week with the steel ring steps. Crews stands in the ring and smiles as fans boo him. He’s wearing new ring attire, and a scarf that he raises and puts around his neck. He takes the mic and says a lot of people have been wondering what’s going on with him lately, why the sudden change, this isn’t the Apollo we know. Crews says to be honest we know nothing about him. He’s been humble, nice and respectful for far too long but he’s not receiving the same respect in return. Being who he is and who his family is, that’s not acceptable. He’s not from the hood or the suburbs, he’s from Nigeria. He’s a real African American. This is who he is, this is the real Apollo. His ancestors are Nigerian royalty. He goes on about his great grandfather ruling lands in Nigeria. He explains how the colors in his gear represent wealth, dominance, and power. Big E found that out first hand last week. Big E told him to go back to catering but he went back to his roots instead, handled it like his grandfather would. Crews speaks with a bit of an accent now, saying he showed Big E the steel last week and he guarantees Big E will never disrespect him again and as far as Shinsuke Nakamura tonight, he will suffer the same… the music interrupts and out comes Nakamura to a pop.

Nakamura hits the ring and poses until Crews attacks him from behind. Fans boo as Crews takes it to ringside. Crews grabs half of the steel ring steps and waits to slam them on Nakamura but the referee gets in the way. Crews yells at the referee to get out of his way as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Crews beats Nakamura down in the corner. Crews keeps control and whips Nakamura hard into the turnbuckles. Crews with a suplex for a 2 count. Crews grounds Nakamura with an aggressive headlock now. Nakamura fights up and out but Crews grabs his hair, then dumps him on his head with a big German suplex. Nakamura absorbs most of the landing with his knees and comes right back with a shot to the jaw. They’re both down now.

Nakamura with kicks now. He kicks the leg out and knocks Crews back down with another kick. Crews misses charging into the corner and Nakamura continues with the kicks. Nakamura with an axe kick to the back of the neck. Nakamura with a sliding knee for a close 2 count. Nakamura with a headlock but Crews quickly fights out and hits another German suplex. Crews holds the German and delivers a second, holding that one for a third. Nakamura kicks out at 2.

Crews ducks one kick but the second drops him. Nakamura with more offense in the corner. Nakamura with a sliding snap German under the bottom rope but Crews kicks out once again. Crews avoids a Kinshasa and rolls to the floor to regroup. He lures Nakamura in, kicks him and sends him shoulder-first into the steel steps. Crews brings it back in and presses him but Nakamura slides out and goes for a Sleeper.

Crews uses his scarf in the corner for leverage, sending Nakamura into the corner. Crews follows up with a kick to the back of the neck. Crews with an Angle slam for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews stands tall as his music hits.

– Paul Heyman tells Roman Reigns about Daniel Bryan possibly getting a title shot at Fastlane, if he beats Jey Uso tonight. Reigns says so the tag match is scrapped. If Bryan wins tonight, Heyman says. Reigns thinks it over and we go back to commercial.

Tamina Snuka vs. Liv Morgan

Back from the break and Tamina Snuka goes at it with Liv Morgan as the bell hits. Natalya and Ruby Riott are watching from ringside.

Tamina takes control early on but Liv sends her into the corner with a head scissors. Snuka comes right out of the corner with a big superkick. Tamina keeps control and manhandles Liv in the corner as fans boo. Tamina launches Liv across the ring and hits a big running splash in the corner for a 2 count. Liv fights back but Snuka levels her with a strike. Tamina kicks Liv around with ease now.

Tamina goes on with a suplex for 2. Liv fights up from her knees but Tamina slams her face-first into the mat. Liv finally nails an enziguri to get an opening as Riott cheers her on. Tamina misses in the corner and Liv kicks her back. Liv with right hands in the corner now. Liv comes off the second turnbuckle with a missile dropkick for 2.

Natalya yells at Tamina to finish Liv. Liv charges in the corner but Tamina moves. Tamina with a big Samoan Drop. Tamina yells while standing over Liv. Tamina grabs Liv and hits the big tilt-a-whirl sideslam for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Tamina Snuka

– After the match, Natalya joins Tamina in the middle of the ring and they stand tall as the music hits.

– We see Bianca Belair walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Adam Pearce is in the ring with Sonya Deville. They talk about Bianca Belair being the future. Now she will make her WrestleMania 37 decision after winning the Women’s Royal Rumble. They introduce Belair and out she comes swinging her hair.

Fans chant “EST!” as Belair hits the ring. She mentions the Royal Rumble win changing her life. Deville asks Belair who will it be. She asks if it will be RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and we get a video package on her. We come back and Deville asks if it will be SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. We get a video package on Banks next. Belair says she knows everyone has been patiently waiting on her to make her decision. She talks about how her mother told her life is all about making the right decision. She goes son and is about to make her decision but the music interrupts and out comes Reginald, Carmella’s sommelier.

Reginald says Belair’s mother is right because this decision will impact her future in WWE. He talks about how Belair got an up close look at Banks and how she works when she teamed with her last week. Reginald goes on about how Belair’s journey has been inspiring and she is special. Reginald knows deep in his heart that Belair’s dream will dissolve quickly into a horrible nightmare if she chooses to face Banks. He goes on and Belair gets in his face as fans boo him. The music interrupts and out comes Banks.

Banks tells Reginald how she already told him to never speak for her. She pushes him out of the way. She tells Belair she’s more than the champion, she’s the standard and if Belair wants to make history and be the topic of conversation, she should choose The Boss. Banks doesn’t think Belair is The EST of WWE because she is the best and #1, which makes Belair second best. Banks laughs and drops the mic, raising the title up at Belair. Belair says she’s going to make Banks eat her words on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Belair is going to take the title and show the whole entire world how she’s the strongest, fastest and everything else. Belair points up at the WrestleMania 37 sign and tells Banks it’s on. Belair’s music starts up as the fireworks go off. Banks raises the title at her. Belair keeps pointing up at the sign to end the segment.

– Still to come, Uso vs. Bryan. Also, Corbin and Zayn vs. The Street Profits. We see King Corbin warming up in the back now. Sami Zayn and his film crew appear. Sami interviews Corbin and asks what he thinks about the conspiracy against Sami. Corbin just wants to know why they’re teaming up tonight. Sami says it was his idea. Sami says he needs a big win and they have chemistry. Sami believes they can eventually be champions if they work together. They have a few more words and Corbin isn’t interested.

The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and King Corbin

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits first – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes King Baron Corbin and Sami Zayn with his film crew. Ford starts off with Sami and Sami does some stalling early on. Sami works Ford over and into the corner. Ford comes back with a deep arm drag for a pop. We see SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler watching in the back, mocking The Profits by drinking out of red cups.

Dawkins and Corbin tag in and lock up now. They run the ropes and Corbin levels Dawkins with a big shoulder. They run the ropes again and Dawkins nails a dropkick. Dawkins works on the arm of Corbin now. Corbin turns it around and goes to slide out, then back in but Sami’s film crew is in the way. He yells at them. The Profits double team Corbin, kicking him off the apron. We go to commercial with Ford and Dawkins standing tall in the ring now.

More back and forth between the two teams after the match for several minutes. The Profits take control and run wild. Corbin gets sent to the floor and Dawkins hits a huge neckbreaker on Sami. Ford goes to the top and follows up with a big Frogsplash on Sami for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, Ford and Dawkins celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Corbin and Zayn are furiously yelling at each other at ringside.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Daniel Bryan now. He talks about his chances of facing Edge at WrestleMania 37 and says they’re pretty damn good, he just has to beat Jey Uso tonight and Roman Reigns at Fastlane. He feels like he can beat Reigns. He goes on about his respect for Edge but says he doesn’t know if Edge has what it takes to beat Reigns. Edge appears and they have a few friendly words about who can beat who. Edge asks who will win if they face each other at WrestleMania. Bryan says he will keep the answer to himself. Bryan says as fun as it is to talk about the possibilities, it doesn’t matter if he can’t beat Jey tonight. Bryan walks off and Edge says he will see him later.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins as the pyro goes off. Rollins marches down the ramp as flames shoot up on each side. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins talks about the complaint he sent WWE management last week. He goes on about how it got a great response and trended on social media. He’s quickly interrupted by the music of Cesaro. Cesaro marches to the ring and looks ready to fight. Rollins starts pleading and talks about how they go back a long way together.

Rollins says what previously happened wasn’t his fault and won’t happen again. Rollins says last week he didn’t call Cesaro a loser, Twitter just blew what he said way out of proportion. Rollins asks for a chance to make it right. Rollins goes on about how Cesaro is a star. Just look at you. Who says Cesaro can’t grab that brass ring and crack that glass ceiling. He goes on about Cesaro’s strength and skills. Rollins says Cesaro has it all so why is it that he always seems to come up short? Fans boo Rollins’ question. Rollins asks what is it that Cesaro is missing? Rollins will tell him what it is because Rollins has it. It’s called killer instinct. Rollins has it and he can give it to Cesaro.

Rollins came back to lead SmackDown into the future and he will start by leading Cesaro, if he will let him. Rollins has grabbed the brass ring and shattered the glass ceiling, he’s done everything Cesaro has only dreamed of, but he wants to give that to Cesaro. Rollins tells him to imagine them working together on SmackDown. They would be unstoppable. Rollins goes on and says if Cesaro would’ve listened two weeks ago he would’ve ended up winning the Elimination Chamber and would be Universal Champion now. Rollins mentions a second chance and tells Cesaro to embrace the vision, let him lead. Fans boo. Rollins tells Cesaro he doesn’t have to answer now, take a week or two weeks, think it over and come back.

Rollins says he will be waiting, he is ready. Cesaro tackles Rollins and positions him for the Cesaro Swing. Rollins yells for Cesaro to put him down. Cesaro starts swinging Rollins, and again. Cesaro finally lets go and Rollins gets up stumbling around, dazed. Cesaro levels Rollins with a big uppercut. Cesaro exits the ring as his music hits while fans cheer him on.

Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso

Cesaro marches up the ring as Daniel Bryan’s music hits for the main event. Bryan heads down the ramp past Cesaro while leading a “yes!” chant. If Bryan wins this match he gets to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Fastlane. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and announced for Talking Smack are Bryan, Seth Rollins and Bianca Belair. Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman will host. Bryan is in the ring leading the “yes!” chant still. Out next comes Jey Uso to boos. The bell rings and Bryan charges but Uso rocks him first, beating him down into the corner.

Uso with a shoulder to drop Bryan. Bryan fights back and works on the arm. Bryan works Uso around the ring. Bryan ducks a clothesline and drops Uso with a running clothesline for a pop. Bryan with a running dropkick in the corner. Bryan with Yes Kicks in the corner now. Bryan takes Uso up in the corner and hits the Frankensteiner for a close 2 count. Bryan goes back to work on the arm but Uso retreats to the floor for a breather.

Bryan runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Uso meets him at the ropes with a big superkick from the floor. Bryan falls out of the ring. Uso lifts Bryan and drives his injured knee into the announce table as fans boo. Uso breaks the count but goes back out. Uso lifts Bryan and charges him into the ring post. Bryan goes back down on the floor as we return to commercial.

Back from the break and Uso has Bryan down clutching his knee. Uso keeps him down but Bryan pulls him into a Yes Lock attempt. Uso counters and pounds away on the knee as fans boo. Bryan gets up and fights back with uppercuts now. Bryan charges but Uso catches him with a Samoan Drop for a 2 count. Uso goes to the top for the Uso Splash but Bryan rolls out of the way and Uso lands hard.

Bryan tries to hulk up now. He delivers Yes Kicks while Uso is on his knees. Bryan stomps away now. Uso drops down with a big right hand. Bryan sends Uso over the top rope to the floor. Bryan runs the ropes and kicks Uso through the ropes, sending him down on the floor. Bryan with running knees off the apron for a pop. Fans chant “yes!” now as they return to the ring. Bryan goes to the top but has to land on his bad knee and it buckles. Uso takes advantage and sends him into the turnbuckles, then nails a big shot to the back of the knee. Uso with a single-leg Crab in the middle of the ring now.

Uso keeps Bryan grounded as fans try to rally for him. Bryan finally turns it around but he’s moving slow. Bryan with a big roundhouse kick for a close 2 count. Bryan starts a “yes!” chant from the corner now. Bryan charges for the knee but Uso knocks him out of mid-air with a chop block, then nails a big superkick for a close 2 count.

Uso goes back to the top but Bryan cuts him off and climbs up. Bryan hits the Butterfly superplex for a pop. Bryan goes for the Yes Lock but Uso gets the bottom rope for the break. Uso falls out of the ring to the floor. Bryan stays on him but Uso launches Bryan into the steel ring steps at the 6 count. Uso drives Bryan knee-first into the steel steps and they both go down as the referee calls the double count out

Double Count Out

– After the bell, Uso brings Bryan back into the ring but Bryan applies the Yes Lock. Reigns makes the save out of nowhere and beats Bryan up as fans boo. Bryan pulls Reigns into the Yes Lock but Uso quickly makes the save. The boos get louder as Reigns waits in the corner for Bryan to get up. Reigns delivers a big Spear to Bryan and then applies the Guillotine submission as a “you suck!” chant breaks out. Reigns breaks the hold and gets back to his feet, taking the Universal Title from Paul Heyman. Reigns talks some more trash to Bryan and stands over him, raising the title belt in the air as the post-Elimination Chamber edition of SmackDown goes off the air.

