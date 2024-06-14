WWE SmackDown Results 6/14/24

OVO Hydro

Glasgow, Scotland

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Corey Graves & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Naomi w/Bayley vs. Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naomi backs Green into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Green applies a side headlock. Green paint brushes Naomi. Naomi grabs a side headlock. Green whips Naomi across the ring. Naomi drops Green with a shoulder tackle. Naomi taunts Green. Green drops down on the canvas. Naomi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Naomi with a Mule Kick. Naomi with a Sliding Slap. Naomi follows that with a Running Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Naomi sends Green to the corner. Naomi with a Hesitation Dropkick. Green regroups on the outside. Naomi goes for a Suicide Dive, but Green counters with a leaping palm strike. Green nails Naomi with The Curb Stomp on the ring apron. Green has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Green applies a rear chin lock. Naomi with elbows into the midsection of Green. Naomi with a Running Crossbody Block. Green dropkicks the right knee of Naomi. Green drives Naomi face first into the canvas. Green sends Naomi to the corner. Naomi with a Springboard Enzuigiri. Forearm Exchange. Green reverses out of the irish whip from Naomi. Naomi delivers The Disaster Kick. Naomi lands The Suicide Dive. Naomi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Naomi rolls Green back into the ring. Naomi with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Green pulls Naomi off the top turnbuckle. Green with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Green goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Naomi lands back on her feet. Green with a running haymaker for a two count. Bayley prevents Green from using the ropes for leverage. Bayley starts bickering with Niven. Green goes for The Unprettier, but Naomi counters with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Naomi via Pinfall

– Baron Corbin appreciates Nick Aldis for giving him a fresh start on the blue brand. Legado Del Fantasma joins the conversation. Angel Garza calls Corbin a charity case. Nick says that Legado is lucky to be allowed in the building after the stunt they pulled on Apollo Crews last week. They will be fine for that attack. Next time, the fine will be the least of their worries. Santos Escobar tells Nick to not be so sensitive. Apollo is cleared to compete. Santos says that he’ll do Nick a favor and have a match with Apollo later on tonight.

– Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill Vignette.

– The Uncle Howdy QR Code Flashed on the screen. The reckoning is coming soon

The Grayson Waller Effect With Special Guest: DIY

Grayson Waller: Wow, what a warm welcome. Welcome to The Grayson Waller Effect.

Austin Theory: Hey, I’m a little confused, where are all the good plants you always have?

Grayson Waller: Austin, I wanted to bring the plants, but this place is so depressing, not even fake plants can grow here. Hold on, before you chant, I speak English, so I don’t understand what you’re saying. But let’s get to the show, that’s what people paid to see, right? Are you ready for my guests tonight, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, DIY.

DIY starts destroying the GWE Set as they enter the ring.

Grayson Waller: That’s how you guys come on my show. No wonder I had a small chair because you two act like children. That cost more than your whole paycheck, lad, that’s a very expensive chair.

Tommaso Ciampa: Listen, man, I see what you’re doing. One chair for the two of us, but I’ll tell you this, I don’t play those games. But you are right about one thing. This is your show. It says that right there, The Grayson Waller Effect. So, what does that make him? Your secretary?

Grayson Waller: Hey, I got this. First of all, this show existed before our tag team. Do you know how expensive it would be to change the graphics, all the branding I put into this? That’s ridiculous, it’s completely impossible. But at the end of the day, we are a tag team. We’re best mates. We’re the tag team champions, I would take a bullet for this man.

Johnny Gargano: Wait, you said you would take a bullet for him?

Grayson Waller: I would, just like he did last week. He sacrificed himself for me, I would do the same

Johnny Gargano: He willing sacrifice himself last week for you, that’s what happened? I think we got some footage we can look at. I think everyone here wants to see some footage. Hey, you want to see the footage? Roll the footage, let’s look at it. I think you pulled Austin Theory in the way. The guy who beat John Cena at WrestleMania you use as a human shield, what a great friend.

Grayson Waller: First of all, that was AI, that’s not real footage, okay? And I’m not taking friendship advice from Tommaso Ciampa of all people. You know what you guys didn’t show in that clip? Me beating you, because that’s what we do, right? We’re champions for a reason; we do whatever it takes.

Tommaso Ciampa: I love your fake confidence, but you know what I love even more? It’s not every Friday night that we’re in front of the Scotland crowd, with all of these crazy bastards. And I don’t know, I might be wrong, but I don’t think they came here to watch your stupid talk show. I think they came here to see a fight. I think they came here to see a fight for those tag team titles. And I think they came here to see a fight for those tag team titles, tonight.

Johnny Gargano: What do you say?

Grayson Waller: How about this, you think we’re going to defend our championships in a place like Glasgow? Hey, even you flops know, this is a hole. And I see what you’re trying to do. You’re just like everyone else, you want a shot at the championships, you want to drive a wedge in between us, it’s not going to work.

Johnny Gargano: You’re right about one thing. DIY are coming for the WWE Tag Team Championships. But I think everyone here is sick of hearing from you. I want to talk to you, Theory. I’ve known you for a very long time. And we go way, way back. And I always believed in Austin Theory. And I’m proud of what you’ve done on your own. That’s why it kills me to see you like this, to see you now, because, man, someone’s got to tell you, he’s using you. You don’t need him.

Waller sucker punches Gargano. DIY gets into a big brawl with A-Town Down Under to close the segment.

– The Street Profits tells Kevin Owens that they’ll have his back tonight during the main event.

Second Match: Santos Escobar w/Legado Del Fantasma vs. Apollo Crews

STILL TO COME

– Cody Rhodes & AJ Styles Segment

– Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa w/Paul Heyman

– Nia Jax vs. Michin

Checkout Episode 417 of The Hoots Podcast